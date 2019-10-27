WFP Turkey Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

1.74 million people assisted In September 2019

US$36 million distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$0.47 million distributed through value vouchers US$156.4 million six month net funding requirements (November 2019 – April 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TK/Kizilay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In September, the ESSN assisted close to 1.7 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (US$21) to help cover their essential needs.

Of those, 7,584 people also received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (US$103).

• WFP supported 54,735 refugees in six camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly e-voucher worth TRY 50 (US$9) per person to buy food in participating shops.

The Turkish Government provided an additional TRY 50 on a separate card for both food and non-food items.

• In September, WFP and partners conducted the first focus group discussions (FGD) on the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV or ‘Kitchen of Hope’) cooking apprenticeship pilot project. The objective was to collect feedback from the trainees on different aspects of the programme and learn from their experience for the benefit of future projects. Thirty trainees (23 women and seven men) participated in Istanbul and Ankara, with women and men attending separate sessions. Both Turkish and Syrian participants took part in the session for women, most of whom said that that the kitchen training helped them hone their culinary skills (the training was particularly helpful for Syrian women not familiar with the Turkish cooking style), strengthened their determination to develop careers in the hospitality and food service industry, as well as fostered social cohesion, allowing participants to form friendships that continued even outside of the class.

• The MUV pilot programme begins with two months of technical skills training. After successful completion, trainees receive a government-issued Chef Apprentice certificate. Trainees then benefit from an additional twomonths of work experience at a partner hotel, restaurant or café. In October, participants are expected to start the second phase of the pilot programme at an assigned work place.