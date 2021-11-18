WFP Turkey Country Brief, October 2021

Operational Updates

In October, WFP and its partner, the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC), continued to assist 45,997 refugees residing in six camps across south-eastern Turkey. This assistance is provided under the e-voucher programme and equals TRY 120 (USD 14) per person, of which TRY 100 is allocated for food items.

Although the number of in-camp residents voluntarily leaving the camps was higher in the summer, the decreasing trend persisted in October, as many opt for settling in city centers and in other provinces to seek better opportunities for themselves and for their families.

WFP, with the support of its partners, continued to implement its flagship livelihoods programme, the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES), that offers a wide array of trainings to both Syrian refugees and Turkish nationals. This month, 342 participants attended Chef Assistant, Store Attendant, Housekeeping and IT trainings in 13 provinces (Adana, Ankara, Bursa, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Mardin, Mersin, Sanliurfa). Also, WFP pursues its efforts to widen its partnerships portfolio that will translate into more applied training opportunities for SES graduates.

WFP received the first draft of the research conducted by Turkish academics on WFP’s livelihoods’ project model which combines both technical and applied trainings to increase refugees’ and host community’s self-reliance. This research will be finalized by the end of November 2021 and will be used to showcase livelihood interventions’ models that may be replicated in other countries.