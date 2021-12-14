WFP Turkey Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

48,056 people assisted in November 2021 (estimated)

USD 572,927 distributed through value vouchers

USD 51,239 distributed through vocational and on-thejob trainings (estimated)

USD 9 m six-month net funding requirements

(December 2021 – May 2022)

Operational Updates

• The implementation of the e-voucher programme in six camps across south-eastern Turkey continued as planned. This month, 45,500 refugees received monthly assistance of TRY 120 (USD 13) per person, decreasing from 45,997 in October 2021.

• In 2021, as many refugees continue to move to urban areas, the overall camp population decreased by 11 percent to reach around 45,000 persons. WFP’s analyses and anecdotal evidence showed that one out of five refugees leaving the camps is a young adult who either opts for marriage and/or moving to cities where livelihood opportunities are available. Although leavers generally settle down in the provinces where their camps are located, Kayseri, Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep and Istanbul remain the most popular destinations due to their industrial and agricultural potential.

• As of November, 318 participants pursued Chef Assistant, Housekeeping, Store attendant trainings in 14 provinces across Turkey (Adana, Ankara, Bursa, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Mardin, Mersin and Sanliurfa). These trainings are all delivered under the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) and The Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) with the aim to enhance the self-reliance of both refugees and the host community.

• WFP continued to seek new private sector partnerships to secure more On-the-Job training opportunities for SES graduates. The team met with several representatives of prominent markets, restaurants, cafés, textile companies and hotels across Turkey.

• With the delivery of 6,200 surplus meals to 50 families, this month, the Network Fresh (As Ortagim) Project exceeded its overall end target of 7,800, bringing the total number of meals delivered since the onset of the project in July 2021 to 11,554. The meals were supplied by 22 businesses and the beneficiaries were identified based on criteria determined by Istanbul’s Şişli Municipality, WFP’s partner for the project.