WFP Turkey Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

55,290 people assisted in November 2020

US$1.3 million (approx.) distributed through value vouchers

US$36.2 million six-month net funding requirements (December 2020 – May 2021)

Operational Updates

• As of 30 November, 500,865 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Turkey, 13,746 deaths and 404,727 recoveries. The sharp rise in daily positive cases recently recorded prompted the Government to reintroduce strict measures to slow down the spread of the virus. As of 1 December, a nationwide curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m to 5 a.m on weekdays, and from Friday 9 p.m until Monday 5 a.m on weekends.

Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the semester and restaurants will only be able to provide delivery services. WFP continues to move forward with its operations making the necessary adjustments to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures and mitigate the risk of transmission.

• WFP continues to support refugees in six camps, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 100 (USD 14) per person. These payments reached 52,932 people in November. Each household also received an additional top-up of TRY 500 (USD 60) as agreed by Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) in September. In anticipation of the top-up disbursement, WFP field staff informed camp authorities and BIM markets in all camps in a timely manner to enable them to prepare their stocks and meet in-camp residents’ demands. The top-up was well received by the refugee community and no overcrowding was observed in markets.

• Following COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Government of Turkey and due to an increase of cases in Osmaniye District, the Provincial Health Directorate authorised a complete District lockdown which directly affected the camp located in the area. WFP and DGMM initiated negotiations for the activation of a contingency plan for the distributions of food baskets led by WFP in cooperation with BIM market.

• Under the cash-for-training component of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV)/Kitchen of Hope project, 129 participants from the Cohort 2 (64 Syrians and 65 Turkish) are currently undergoing on-the-job training (OJT). A female Turkish MUV graduate in Istanbul has started working as a Chef and 12 other participants in both Istanbul and Izmir have found jobs in the gastronomy sector. Similarly, 2 participants in Ankara were hired at their OJT locations. At the same time, 284 participants from Cohort 3 will start vocational training in nine provinces once the technical training is completed.

• In November, WFP, together with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), continued to support soup kitchens in seven provinces to provide vulnerable refugees and Turkish nationals with daily hot meals. Recently, a letter of intent has been signed with the Sultangazi Municipality in Istanbul to support its soup kitchen for 2 months, starting from December 2020.

• As a result of the devastating earthquake that hit Izmir in October, WFP provided Izmir Metropolitan Municipality with instant coffee, water, gloves, paper cups and cutlery, wet wipes for 20,000 people and 20,000 garbage bags.

• As of 30 November, the innovative EMPACT (Empowerment in Action) resilience programme to increase the self-reliance of youth (18-35 years old) that kicked off in Istanbul reached 91 participants.

• 20 EMPACT Syrian refugee participants have been accepted to start remote paid internships in 7 Sweden-based companies.

Interns will receive USD 500 per month. Within Turkey, 5 Turkish companies agreed on employing the refugee graduates. In addition, Kodluyoruz will provide 50 hours of English classes at the end of each bootcamp.

• As part of the 16 days of activism, WFP bought orange face masks with a printed key message to end violence. Masks were distributed to MUV participants, trainers and TRCO staff.

• Procurement Working Group (WG) took the initiative to include a Promoting Gender and Environmental Responsive Procurement in the Business Operations Strategy (BOS) Planning Framework. The WG is to discuss and consolidate Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) along with the associated risks.