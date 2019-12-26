26 Dec 2019

WFP Turkey Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (397.99 KB)

In Numbers

1.79 m people assisted In November 2019

US$ 36 m distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$ 0.49 m distributed through value vouchers

US$20.8 million six month net funding requirements (January – June 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TK/Kizilay) and the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multipurpose cash programme.

• In November, the ESSN assisted over 1.74 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 21) to help cover their essential needs.
Of those, 8,152 people also received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (USD 103). A topup paid every quarter was also provided to each ESSNassisted household, ranging from TRY 100 to 600 (USD 18 – 108). Larger top-ups are allocated to smaller families who do not benefit from economies of scale.

• WFP supported 54,312 refugees in six camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly e-voucher worth TRY 50 (USD 9) per person to buy food in participating shops.
The Turkish Government provided an additional TRY 50 on a separate card for both food and non-food items.

• In November, 55 participants in the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV or ‘Kitchen of Hope’) conditional cash for training project started their on-the-job training phase of the pilot programme at an assigned hotel, restaurant or café in Ankara and Istanbul, after signing a 2-month on-the-job training contract with Turkish Employment Agency ‘ISKUR’. Participants are 44 percent Turkish citizens and 56 percent Syrian refugees, all of whom have completed the vocational skills training phase of the MUV project and obtained a government-issued Chef Apprenticeship certificate.

• Local representatives of the Republic of Korea, which is funding the MUV pilot, visited one of the training restaurants in Istanbul and met with MUV interns and the chef of the restaurant. Everyone enjoyed the free dessert!

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.