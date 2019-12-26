WFP Turkey Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

1.79 m people assisted In November 2019

US$ 36 m distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$ 0.49 m distributed through value vouchers

US$20.8 million six month net funding requirements (January – June 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TK/Kizilay) and the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multipurpose cash programme.

• In November, the ESSN assisted over 1.74 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 21) to help cover their essential needs.

Of those, 8,152 people also received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (USD 103). A topup paid every quarter was also provided to each ESSNassisted household, ranging from TRY 100 to 600 (USD 18 – 108). Larger top-ups are allocated to smaller families who do not benefit from economies of scale.

• WFP supported 54,312 refugees in six camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly e-voucher worth TRY 50 (USD 9) per person to buy food in participating shops.

The Turkish Government provided an additional TRY 50 on a separate card for both food and non-food items.

• In November, 55 participants in the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV or ‘Kitchen of Hope’) conditional cash for training project started their on-the-job training phase of the pilot programme at an assigned hotel, restaurant or café in Ankara and Istanbul, after signing a 2-month on-the-job training contract with Turkish Employment Agency ‘ISKUR’. Participants are 44 percent Turkish citizens and 56 percent Syrian refugees, all of whom have completed the vocational skills training phase of the MUV project and obtained a government-issued Chef Apprenticeship certificate.

• Local representatives of the Republic of Korea, which is funding the MUV pilot, visited one of the training restaurants in Istanbul and met with MUV interns and the chef of the restaurant. Everyone enjoyed the free dessert!