WFP Turkey Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

US$ 40.5 m distributed in multipurpose cash in November

US$0.95m distributed through value vouchers in November

1.57 m people assisted in November 2018

Operational Context

Turkey currently hosts the highest number of refugees in the world, 3.9 million people, of which 3.6 million are from Syria. Only 158,000 refugees reside in camps located in the south-east, while the majority live in cities and villages throughout the country. The Government of Turkey has demonstrated leadership and generosity in providing for the needs of these populations. Since June 2011, a temporary protection regime has granted Syrians access to basic services such as healthcare and education. Refugees of other nationalities benefit from an International Protection status.

WFP re-established a presence in Turkey in 2012, in response to the Syria crisis. WFP Turkey’s Transitional Interim Country Strategy Plan builds on WFP’s partnership with the Government of Turkey and other stakeholders to safeguard the basic needs of the refugees in Turkey, ensuring no vulnerable refugee is left behind.

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC/Kızılay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Assistance Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver aid through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In November, the ESSN assisted 1,486,219 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 22.6) to help cover their essential needs. The monthly “severe disability topup” payment of 600 Turkish Liras (USD 113 per person) was made to 5,498 of those ESSN beneficiaries. A periodic top-up to each ESSN assisted household was also paid in November.

• The Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Security (MoFLSS) shared a circular with the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations (SASFs), activating the implementation of the SASF Allowance. This mechanism will help ensure very vulnerable families not meeting the ESSN demographic criteria can access assistance. The first payment to eligible families is expected to take place in December.

• On 05 - 08 November, WFP, TRC and ECHO conducted the latest ESSN Joint Monitoring Mission (JMM) with the participation of MoFLSS, the Ministry of Interior’s Directorates General of Migration Management and Disaster, the Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the VicePresidency Office. The missions visited ESSN sites and refugee families in: Agri, Balikesir, Erzurum,

Izmir, Mardin and Sanliurfa. The JMM was an opportunity for all partners to observe the achievements and challenges of the programme and to formulate recommendations for the future.

• WFP continues its support to 93,295 refugees in camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly e-voucher worth TRY 50 (USD 9.4) for each person to buy food in participating shops. The Turkish Government provides an additional TRY 50 on a separate card for food and non-food items.