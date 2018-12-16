16 Dec 2018

WFP Turkey Country Brief, November 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2018
preview
Download PDF (309.4 KB)

In Numbers

  • US$ 40.5 m distributed in multipurpose cash in November

  • US$0.95m distributed through value vouchers in November

  • 1.57 m people assisted in November 2018

Operational Context

Turkey currently hosts the highest number of refugees in the world, 3.9 million people, of which 3.6 million are from Syria. Only 158,000 refugees reside in camps located in the south-east, while the majority live in cities and villages throughout the country. The Government of Turkey has demonstrated leadership and generosity in providing for the needs of these populations. Since June 2011, a temporary protection regime has granted Syrians access to basic services such as healthcare and education. Refugees of other nationalities benefit from an International Protection status.

WFP re-established a presence in Turkey in 2012, in response to the Syria crisis. WFP Turkey’s Transitional Interim Country Strategy Plan builds on WFP’s partnership with the Government of Turkey and other stakeholders to safeguard the basic needs of the refugees in Turkey, ensuring no vulnerable refugee is left behind.

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC/Kızılay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Assistance Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver aid through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In November, the ESSN assisted 1,486,219 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 22.6) to help cover their essential needs. The monthly “severe disability topup” payment of 600 Turkish Liras (USD 113 per person) was made to 5,498 of those ESSN beneficiaries. A periodic top-up to each ESSN assisted household was also paid in November.

• The Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Security (MoFLSS) shared a circular with the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations (SASFs), activating the implementation of the SASF Allowance. This mechanism will help ensure very vulnerable families not meeting the ESSN demographic criteria can access assistance. The first payment to eligible families is expected to take place in December.

• On 05 - 08 November, WFP, TRC and ECHO conducted the latest ESSN Joint Monitoring Mission (JMM) with the participation of MoFLSS, the Ministry of Interior’s Directorates General of Migration Management and Disaster, the Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the VicePresidency Office. The missions visited ESSN sites and refugee families in: Agri, Balikesir, Erzurum,
Izmir, Mardin and Sanliurfa. The JMM was an opportunity for all partners to observe the achievements and challenges of the programme and to formulate recommendations for the future.

• WFP continues its support to 93,295 refugees in camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly e-voucher worth TRY 50 (USD 9.4) for each person to buy food in participating shops. The Turkish Government provides an additional TRY 50 on a separate card for food and non-food items.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.