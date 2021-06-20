WFP Turkey Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

50,476 people assisted in May 2021(estimated OJT figures used)

USD 0,73 distributed through value vouchers

USD 0.01 distributed through cash for on the job training

USD 10.7 m six-month net funding requirements (June - November 2021)

Operational Updates

• Under its e-food card programme, WFP supported 50,261 refugees residing in six camps across southeastern Turkey, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 120 (USD 15) per person.

• 156 participants from the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV)/Kitchen of Hope project (third cohort) continued on-the-job training (OJT) in nine provinces. OJT of 30 participants was postponed until 1 June due to the nation-wide lockdown between 29 April and 17 May that led to the temporary shutdown of some restaurants. In mid-June, MUV will expand its geographical target areas to include Konya and Kayseri, taking the total number of provinces where the project is operational to eleven.

• From July 2021 onwards, WFP will expand its livelihoods portfolio to include new sectors, such as housekeeping and food packaging.

• WFP continues to support Sultangazi Municipality’s soup kitchen in Istanbul to help cook and deliver hot meals to Syrian refugees and vulnerable Turkish citizens. This support, which will keep running until the end of July 2021, is part of the trilateral collaboration between WFP, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) that started in July 2020 and came to a close in January 2021 for all soup kitchens with the exception of the Istanbul one.

• EMPACT (Empowerment in Action) IT programme reached a total of 112 participants (44 Syrians, 68 Turkish) through its technical classes. So far, five participants completed OJT, 33 continue OJT, 14 are in the interview process with IT companies and 16 have been referred to IOM. Furthermore, 36 participants have either started formal employment or set up their own businesses in the IT sector. This project is implemented jointly by WFP, Microsoft, Konrad-AdenauerStiftung Foundation and a local cooperating partner,

Kodluyoruz, under the guidance of WFP Innovation Accelerator.

• Two Turkish academics selected by WFP started research on successful models that support refugee economic integration through skills and vocation training based on MUV and other livelihoods activities. The desk review is almost completed, and the field study will begin in June 2021. The study, expected to be finalized in October, aims to deliver a model that can be replicated in other countries.

• As part of the preparations to launch the Network Fresh (Aş Ortağım) project in June 2021, WFP and cooperating partner,

Dahataze, visited five restaurants located in Istanbul’s Şişli District to discuss the technical and logistical aspects of food donations to Şişli’s Municipality’s food bank. Sodexo, WFP’s technical partner, will deliver a training on hygiene, food and work safety to Şişli Municipality staff on 16 June. Designed as a COVID-19 adaptation of a larger WFP livelihood project, this model seeks to generate a multi-impact outcome to reduce food waste, increase access to high-quality nutritious food for vulnerable households and improve living conditions of vulnerable populations in cooperation with municipalities and Dahataze.

• The Urban Agriculture project’s vocational training started on 31 May with 20 female participants (10 Syrians, 10 Turkish). Implemented in collaboration with BUTKOOP (Istanbul/ Büyükçekmece Municipality cooperative) and Metro (a wholesale supermarket). This project aims to grow and market a special type of okra in 25,000 square meters of land provided by Büyükçekmece Municipality.