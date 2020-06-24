WFP Turkey Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

55,968 people assisted In May 2020

US$ 20,190 distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$ 0.8 m distributed through value vouchers

15,000 hygiene kits delivered to in-camp households

US$ 38.2 million six-month net funding requirements (July – December 2020)

Operational Updates

• As of 31 May, 163,942 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Turkey, with 4,540 deaths. Government measures in response to the pandemic continued in May. To protect assisted people from the virus and mitigate its effects, WFP has introduced several adjustments to its activities and distribution modalities.

• WFP continues to support 55,858 refugees in six camps, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 100 (USD 15) per person. In May, WFP distributed 110 additional vouchers to support the food and non-food needs of new arrivals from Turkey’s Western border with Greece and Northern Cyprus. They were placed in a 14-day quarantine as a precaution. These refugees arrived at the camps with support from the Directorate-General for Migration Management and UNHCR. They were given a choice to remain in the camps, however chose to return to their previous area of residence. No COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed among refugees in the camps, as of 31 May.

• WFP conducted an assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic readiness and impact on Refugees living in camps. Key findings showed that 70 percent of refugees have a low level of knowledge of COVID-19 symptoms. While half felt safe, others reported anxiety and stress because of the pandemic. Almost 72 percent thought markets/shops seemed more crowded than usual after the outbreak, while in fact access to the supermarkets was strongly controlled. Most food and hygiene items remained available. The purchase of hygiene items increased from an average of TRY 122 (USD 21) per month in late 2019 to TRY 185 (USD 27) by April 2020. Onethird of refugees reacted to the pandemic by stocking up on commodities. Sixty-nine per cent of employed camp residents reported that they either lost their jobs or had to accept reduced salaries as a result of restrictions introduced after the outbreak of the pandemic.

• In May, 177 vocational training participants for the Kitchen of Hope project received their April entitlement of TRY 750 (USD 115). WFP revised the project to ensure these graduates could complete their vocational training on line and is now adjusting the on-the-job training component of the programme. Rather than restaurants, the graduates will now support municipal soup kitchens, thereby applying their newfound skills while contributing to feeding the most vulnerable and building social cohesion. Online applications for the second cohort were activated in mid-May and will remain open until 08 June.