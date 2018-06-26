WFP Turkey Country Brief, May 2018

26 Jun 2018

Operational Context

Turkey currently hosts the highest number of refugees in the world: 3.9 million people, of which 3.5 million are from Syria. Only 220,000 refugees reside in camps located in the south-east, while the majority live in cities and villages throughout the country. The Government of Turkey has demonstrated leadership and generosity in providing for the needs of these populations. Since June 2011, a temporary protection regime has granted Syrians access to basic services such as healthcare and education. Refugees of other nationalities can benefit from an International Protection status.

WFP re-established a presence in Turkey in 2012, in response to the crisis in Syria. WFP Turkey’s Transitional Interim Country Strategy Plan builds on WFP’s partnership with the Government of Turkey and other stakeholders to safeguard the basic needs of the refugees in Turkey, ensuring no vulnerable refugee is left behind.

Operational Updates
- WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC/Kizilay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from ECHO, continued to deliver aid through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.
- In May, the ESSN assisted 1.34 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with 120 Turkish Liras (USD 26) to help cover basic needs. A periodic top-up was also paid in May. So far, 2.12 million refugees have submitted applications, of which 60 percent met the eligibility criteria.
- The ESSN Governing Board meeting was held on 03 May with participation of the Government, ECHO, TRC and WFP to discuss current and future developments of the ESSN.
- High-level Directoraat-generaal Nabuurschapsbeleid en Uitbreidingsonderhandelingen (DG NEAR, the Directorate General of the EU) representatives from Brussels met on 17 May with representatives from various UN agencies among other actors to discuss the second three-billion-euro Facility for Refugees, emphasising the importance of sustainability.
- The Assistant Executive Director, Valerie N. Guarnieri, and the Regional Director, Muhannad Hadi, conducted separate missions to Turkey during May. In partnership with TRC, the missions held meetings to discuss the ESSN’s latest developments with various senior officials from the Government.
- Also on 17 May, a visitor from the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) observed the ESSN programme and met with WFP representatives.
- WFP continues its support for around 142,500 refugees in ten camps across the southeast of Turkey, with an e-voucher worth 50 Turkish liras (USD 10.9) provided to each person per month so they can buy food in participating shops. The Turkish government provides an additional 50 TL on a separate card, for food and non-food items.
- In an opportunity to enhance social cohesion, the WFP Sanliurfa team played in a football match with Syrian refugees and Turkish neighbours, scoring three goals.

