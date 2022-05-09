WFP Turkey Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

45,332 beneficiaries assisted in March 2022 (estimated).

USD 842,227 distributed through value vouchers

USD 28,892 distributed through vocational and on-thejob trainings (estimated)

USD 2.7 m six-month net funding requirements (April 2022 – September 2022)

Operational Updates

• Under the e-voucher programme implemented in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC), 43,002 refugees living in six camps across southeastern Turkey received monthly assistance of Turkish Lira (TRY) 150 (USD 11) per person. Increasing from TRY 120 (USD 7) as of January 2022, this assistance helps in-camp residents meet their needs amidst high inflation rates that reached 36 percent at the end of 2021.

• In addition to the aforementioned monthly transfers, 8,610 refugee households received TRY 650 (USD 47), the second tranch of a top-up of TRY 1,300 (USD 94) delivered in two instalments – one in February and the second in March.

• As of March, 655 participants pursued either vocational or applied training in 14 provinces (Adana, Ankara, Bursa,

Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Mersin, Sanliurfa and Sivas) across Turkey. These trainings are delivered under the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES)

Programme implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) and the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) to enhance the self-reliance of refugees and Turkish nationals alike. The list of trainings comprise chef assistant, food packaging, store attendant, IT, CNC operator and housekeeping.

• WFP continues to explore ways to widen its partnership network and, therefore, increase SES’ geographical reach and diversify its participants’ applied training opportunities.

• With the delivery of the last batch of raw materials to Sultangazi Municipality’s (Istanbul) Soup Kitchen, the Soup Kitchen project officially came to a close in March.

This project was launched in July 2020 as a COVID-19-response to support seven local municipalities’ soup kitchens to cook and deliver approximately 11,000 hot meals on a daily basis to vulnerable households. The project ended in January 2021 in seven municipalities and continued in Sultangazi until March 2022.

• Discussions with new potential partners to scale up the Network Fresh project, or As Ortagim in Turkish, that addresses food waste are ongoing. This project’s pilot was implemented with Sisli Municipality (Istanbul) in 2021, reaching 55 families with a total of 18,893 meals between June 2021 and December 2021.

• WFP is still working on the Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) to define the framework of the school meals investment case (CBA) and is planning to finalize it by mid-April. MoNE already has a school meals programme in place which targets around 1.5 million school children at all levels. However, WFP will provide technical support to scale it up at the primary school level.

• WFP is currently working on incorporating the Government’s comments into its new Country Strategic Plan draft and will share it with the WFP Regional Bureau in Cairo by mid-April.