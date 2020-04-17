WFP Turkey Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

1.77 m people assisted In March 2020

US$35.3 m distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$0.9 m distributed through value vouchers

US$14.4 million six-month net funding requirements WFP (April – September 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC/Kizilay) and the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services (MoFLSS), with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In March, the ESSN assisted over 1.7 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 19.4) to help cover their essential needs. Of those, 9,228 people also received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (USD 97.1). As of 1 April 2020, ESSN implementation will be continued by Kizilay and its parent organization, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC),in alignment with the Grand Bargain commitment to localization. WFP’s handover of the ESSN to IFRC was successfully concluded in March.

• WFP supported 55,587 refugees in six camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly e-voucher worth TRY 100 (USD 16.2) per person to buy food and non-food items in participating shops. The conditional cash-for-training programme Mutfakta Umut Var/Kitchen of Hope continued in March with vocational trainings in 7 provinces. The training sessions were held online in the second half of the month after school closures due to COVID-19. After completing the first month of the training in February with at least 80 percent attendance, 180 participants received a monthly cash transfer of TRY 750 (USD 121).

• Participants who complete the 3-month theoretical training with at least 70 percent attendance will receive a vocational training certificate. Assuming the COVID-19 situation allows, participants will then continue with a 3 months onthe-job training, during which they will receive a cash transfer corresponding to the minimum wage (TRY 2,324/USD 376) complemented by social security incentives (TRY 161.89/USD 26).