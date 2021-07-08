WFP Turkey Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

50,575 people assisted in June 2021 (estimated)

USD 703,431 distributed through value vouchers

USD 59,768 distributed through cash for training (estimated)

USD 11.3 m six-month net funding requirements (July – December 2021)

Operational Updates

WFP provided TRY 120 (USD 14) per person through an e-voucher to 49,545 beneficiaries (in-camp refugees), 47 percent of whom depend solely on this assistance.

The e-voucher assistance is disbursed in contracted markets located in the camps where the in-camp supermarket prices are cheaper than nearby non-contracted markets or any other market located in the same region. That said, food basket cost, even in the contracted markets, increased from TRY 148 (USD 18) per person per month in March 2020 to TRY 189 (USD 22) in March 2021 (representing a 28 percent increase). Currently, the assistance amount covers around 63 percent of the in-camp population’s nutritionally balanced food needs and falls short in the absence of additional income.

WFP widened the scope of its livelihoods activities by adding new training opportunities, such as housekeeping, store attendant and food packaging, which will be grouped under the umbrella of the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme. Applications for the store attendant, chef assistant and housekeeping have been initiated. The protocol with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) has been signed and the trainings are expected to start in August. Meanwhile, preparations to launch the training of trainers (ToT) and the outreach activities are ongoing.

In June, 145 participants from the Kitchen of Hope (Mutfakta Umut Var/MUV) project continued on-the-job training (OJT) in nine provinces.

EMPACT IT programme’s employability rate is nearing 40 percent; 32 participants are currently doing OJT and 39 participants have been employed in 44 IT companies.