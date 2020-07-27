WFP Turkey Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

As of 30 June, 198,613 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Turkey, along with 5,115 deaths. Government restrictions in response to the pandemic were eased in June. WFP continues its operations, while making necessary adjustments to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 safety measures as well as mitigate any risk of transmission resulting from WFP activities.

WFP continues to support 55,159 refugees in six camps, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 100 (USD 15) per person. In June, WFP delivered the second round of 15,000 hygiene kits to cover camp residents’ household hygiene needs, with the second distribution completing one full kit; each kit covers 3 months’ needs.

As of 30 June, no COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed among refugees in the camps.

On 22 - 26 June, 158 students (85 Syrians and 73 Turkish, of whom 82 were women and 76 men) received intensive practical cooking classes under the cash-fortraining component of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV)/Kitchen of Hope project. Each one received an entitlement of TRY 375 (USD 58) for completion of the course. They were then registered in Turkey’s national Employment Agency’s (ISKUR) database for the on-thejob training component, which will take place in restaurants and soup kitchens. In June, 29 teachers across seven provinces received a total of TRY 220,800 (USD 31,692) for the 160 hours they worked in support of MUV’s first cohort.

WFP conducted in-person interviews for MUV’s second cohort, selecting 35 participants in each of seven provinces. The cohort will begin training on 6 July with two training days (20 hours) per week. These lessons will take place in person, with social distancing measures and masks worn to minimize COVID-19 infection risk.