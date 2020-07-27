Turkey + 1 more
WFP Turkey Country Brief, June 2020
In Numbers
- 55,873 people assisted In June 2020
- US$ 0.02 m distributed in multi-purpose cash
- US$ 0.81 m distributed through value vouchers
- 15,000 hygiene kits delivered to in-camp households
- US$ 19.2 million six-month net funding requirements (August 2020 – January 2021)
Operational Updates
As of 30 June, 198,613 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Turkey, along with 5,115 deaths. Government restrictions in response to the pandemic were eased in June. WFP continues its operations, while making necessary adjustments to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 safety measures as well as mitigate any risk of transmission resulting from WFP activities.
WFP continues to support 55,159 refugees in six camps, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 100 (USD 15) per person. In June, WFP delivered the second round of 15,000 hygiene kits to cover camp residents’ household hygiene needs, with the second distribution completing one full kit; each kit covers 3 months’ needs.
As of 30 June, no COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed among refugees in the camps.
On 22 - 26 June, 158 students (85 Syrians and 73 Turkish, of whom 82 were women and 76 men) received intensive practical cooking classes under the cash-fortraining component of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV)/Kitchen of Hope project. Each one received an entitlement of TRY 375 (USD 58) for completion of the course. They were then registered in Turkey’s national Employment Agency’s (ISKUR) database for the on-thejob training component, which will take place in restaurants and soup kitchens. In June, 29 teachers across seven provinces received a total of TRY 220,800 (USD 31,692) for the 160 hours they worked in support of MUV’s first cohort.
WFP conducted in-person interviews for MUV’s second cohort, selecting 35 participants in each of seven provinces. The cohort will begin training on 6 July with two training days (20 hours) per week. These lessons will take place in person, with social distancing measures and masks worn to minimize COVID-19 infection risk.
WFP, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and local municipalities have reached an agreement on implementation of the soup kitchen programme. The three parties have signed letters of intent to begin cooking and distributing hot meals in eight provinces, aiming to provide 15,000 meals per day for extremely vulnerable Turkish and refugee households from July to September.