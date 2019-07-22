WFP Turkey Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

1.72 m people assisted in June 2019

US$ 34 m distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$ 0.6 m distributed through value vouchers

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TK/Kizilay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In June, the ESSN assisted almost 1.65 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 20.3) to help cover their essential needs. Of those, 7,355 people also received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (USD 101).

• As part of the pilot phase of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV) (Kitchen of Hope) skills-development programme, 56 Syrian and Turkish participants received a ‘Cook Apprentice’ certification from the Ministry of National Education, after completing the gastronomy vocational training in May. Participants who reached at least 80 percent attendance in May (53) received a cash transfer of TRY 1000 (USD 169). A second vocational training started in June, with 36 Syrians and Turkish participants from Istanbul. A Pre-Assistance Baseline survey (PAB) and Employability Readiness Monitoring (ERM) for the MUV pilot were conducted between April and June.

• WFP supported 75,668 refugees in six camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly e-voucher worth TRY 50 (USD 8.4) per person to buy food in participating shops. The Turkish Government provided an additional TRY 50 on a separate card for both food and non-food items.

• The number of camp residents continued to decrease in June 2019, mainly due to the closure of two more camp in Sanliurfa province. Nearly 30,000 of the residents opted for resettling in nearby cities. UNHCR is providing a one-time payment for those who resettle, while they apply for assistance such as the ESSN.

• Since 2012, WFP’s programmes have injected USD 1.28 billion into the Turkish economy through cash-based transfers, with funds transferred to beneficiaries up to June 2019 almost fully utilized to purchase products from the local markets (WFP’s reconciliation analysis).