WFP Turkey Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

49,983 people assisted in June 2021 (estimated)

USD 674,859 distributed through value vouchers

USD 72,374 distributed through cash for training (estimated)

USD 11.3 m six-month net funding requirements (August 2021 – January 2022)

Operational Updates

• WFP provided TRY 120 (USD 14) per person through an evoucher to 49,006 beneficiaries (in-camp refugees), 47 percent of whom depend solely on this assistance.

• The e-voucher assistance is disbursed in contracted markets located in the camps where the in-camp supermarket prices are cheaper than nearby non-contracted markets or any other market located in the same region. That said, food basket cost, even in the contracted markets, increased from TRY 148 (USD 18) per person per month in March 2020 to TRY 189 (USD 22) in March 2021 (representing a 28 percent increase).

Currently, the assistance amount covers around 63 percent of the in-camp population’s nutritionally balanced food needs and falls short in the absence of additional income.

• Following the postponement of applied training programme (APT) due to COVID-19 (formerly known as on-the-jobtraining), 26 participants of the current three cohorts are now completing it. Thus, Kitchen of Hope (MUV) programme’s 3 cohorts’ vocational and applied training programme is coming to its end. Employability rate of participants is steadily increasing, now approaching 30 percent on average as of July 2021.

• EMPACT IT programme’s employability rate has also increased, reaching 44 percent, including formal employment and business creation.

• Participant selection for WFP’s livelihoods umbrella programme, Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES), is still ongoing for the chef assistant, housekeeping and IT tracks. Trainings are set to start in August. Meanwhile, preparations to conduct new training of trainers (ToT) and the outreach activities for the food packaging course are ongoing. SES Training-of-Trainers (ToT) for the store attendant track was completed in Istanbul with the support of CarrefourSA and METRO Gross market.

• WFP research programme on models for refugee economic integration based on technical and applied training is ongoing. Expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021, this study aims to capture lessons learnt so as to improve the programme design and put forward a model that can be replicated in other countries.