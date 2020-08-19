WFP Turkey Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

56,565 people assisted In July 2020

US$ 0.79 m distributed through value vouchers

US$ 0.06 m distributed through cash for training

US$ 14.1 million six-month net funding requirements WFP Turkey (August 2020 – January 2021)

Operational Updates

• As of 31 July, 230,873 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Turkey, along with 5,691 deaths and 212,557 recoveries. By the end of the month the majority of COVID-19 restrictions in response to the pandemic had been eased across Turkey’s 81 provinces, though discrete quarantines continue to be implemented as pockets of cases are detected and masks remain mandatory in 50 locations. Schools are slated to reopen on 31 August throughout Turkey. WFP continues its operations, while making necessary adjustments to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures as well as to mitigate any risk of transmission resulting from WFP activities.

• WFP continues to support refugees in six camps, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 100 (USD 15) per person, reaching 54,792 in the July transfer. As of 31 July, no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the camps.

• Starting 6 July, 103 students began their on-the-job training at an assigned restaurant, cafe or soup kitchen across seven provinces under the cash-for-training component of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV)/Kitchen of Hope project. Each student received a cash transfer entitlement of up to TRY 2,324 (USD 341), based on the number of their working days.

Participants and employers signed contracts in relevant Employment Agency-İŞKUR branches, with WFP supporting administrative paperwork. Participants received a mandatory hygiene training online. There were seven drop-outs from the MUV cohort-1, one after finding regular job and others mostly for health and domestic reasons.

• The second cohort of 206 participants (104 Syrians and 102 Turkish) began their vocational training in July with two training days (20 hours) per week. These lessons take place in person, with social distancing measures and masks worn at all times to minimize COVID-19 infection risk. After completing the first month of the training (with at least 80 percent attendance) participants will receive a monthly cash transfer of TRY 750 (USD 110).

• In July, a three-month soup kitchen project sponsored by WFP, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and IOM kicked off in six provinces in partnership with local municipalities. The six kitchens provide 9,500 hot meals per day for vulnerable refugees and Turkish nationals.