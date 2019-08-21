WFP Turkey Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

1.73 m people assisted In July 2019

US$ 35 m distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$ 0.62 m distributed through value vouchers

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TK/Kizilay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In July, the ESSN assisted more than 1.65 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 20.8) to help cover their essential needs. Of those, 7,474 people also received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (USD 104).

• From 02-04 July, WFP, Kizilay and ECHO conducted a Technical ESSN Monitoring Mission in Mersin and Hatay to assess progress in the implementation and look at qualitative aspects of the programme. The mission particularly focused on the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation (SASF) Allowance mechanism, which provides an alternative entry point to the ESSN for the most vulnerable refugees who do not meet the demographic eligibility criteria. The agenda included visits to SASFs, eligible and ineligible refugee households, informal housing areas, a factory employing refugees, meetings with NGOs and the business community.

• In July, WFP and partners continued to implement the pilot phase of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV or ‘Kitchen of Hope’) project with a second gastronomy vocational training course. On 04 July, WFP accompanied a representative from the German Embassy to a cooking session in Ankara which was held as part of the MUV training. The delegation observed the training and asked questions to beneficiaries on the programme, their experiences and expectations. Participants expressed high motivation on developing their careers in the hospitality and food service industry.

• WFP supported 71,411 refugees in five camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly e-voucher worth TRY 50 (USD 8.7) per person to buy food in participating shops. The Turkish Government provided an additional TRY 50 on a separate card for both food and non-food items.