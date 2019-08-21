21 Aug 2019

WFP Turkey Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (296.13 KB)

In Numbers

1.73 m people assisted In July 2019

US$ 35 m distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$ 0.62 m distributed through value vouchers

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TK/Kizilay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In July, the ESSN assisted more than 1.65 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 20.8) to help cover their essential needs. Of those, 7,474 people also received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (USD 104).

• From 02-04 July, WFP, Kizilay and ECHO conducted a Technical ESSN Monitoring Mission in Mersin and Hatay to assess progress in the implementation and look at qualitative aspects of the programme. The mission particularly focused on the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation (SASF) Allowance mechanism, which provides an alternative entry point to the ESSN for the most vulnerable refugees who do not meet the demographic eligibility criteria. The agenda included visits to SASFs, eligible and ineligible refugee households, informal housing areas, a factory employing refugees, meetings with NGOs and the business community.

• In July, WFP and partners continued to implement the pilot phase of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV or ‘Kitchen of Hope’) project with a second gastronomy vocational training course. On 04 July, WFP accompanied a representative from the German Embassy to a cooking session in Ankara which was held as part of the MUV training. The delegation observed the training and asked questions to beneficiaries on the programme, their experiences and expectations. Participants expressed high motivation on developing their careers in the hospitality and food service industry.

• WFP supported 71,411 refugees in five camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly e-voucher worth TRY 50 (USD 8.7) per person to buy food in participating shops. The Turkish Government provided an additional TRY 50 on a separate card for both food and non-food items.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.