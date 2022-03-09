WFP Turkey Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

45,461 beneficiaries assisted in January 2022 (estimated)

517,607 USD distributed through value vouchers

42,184 USD distributed through vocational and on-thejob trainings (estimated)

USD 10.1 m six-month net funding requirements (February 2022 – July 2022)

Operational Updates

• Under the e-voucher programme implemented in six camps across Turkey’s southeast, 43,655 beneficiaries received monthly assistance of TRY 150 (USD 11) per person, increasing from TRY 120 (USD 9) as of January 2022. This increase in the transfer value was approved by the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM) in December 2021 amidst a steep devaluation of the Turkish lira and soaring inflation rates that reached highest levels since 2002.

• Given that the food basket cost in contracted markets inside the camps increased from TRY 213 (USD 16) per person in September 2021 to TRY 315 (USD 23) in December 2021, the e-voucher assistance covers around 38 percent of in-camp refugees’ nutritionally balanced food needs and falls short in the absence of additional income.

• Many of the in-camp beneficiaries who left the camps during 2021 to seek job opportunities in urban areas are applying to enter the camps again given the lack of job opportunities and the current economic turmoil in the country.

• As of January 2022, 122 participants were attending chef assistant vocational training in four provinces (Gaziantep, Kayseri, Konya and Sivas) and 220 others were taking part in chef assistant, IT, food packaging, housekeeping and store attendant applied trainings in 12 provinces (Adana, Ankara, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Konya, Mardin, Mersin and Sanliurfa) across Turkey. These trainings are provided under the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme, WFP’s flagship livelihoods programme implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) and the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR).

• WFP is engaging with MoNE to carry out a cost-benefit analysis for school meals, as the ministry has ambitions to scale up their school meals programmes.