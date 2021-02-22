WFP Turkey Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

53,772 people assisted In January 2021 US$0.8 m distributed through value vouchers

US$0.04 m distributed through cash for training

US$10.6 million six-month net funding requirements (February 2021 – July 2021)

Operational Updates

As of 31 January, 2,477,463 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Turkey, 25,993 deaths and 2,362,415 recoveries.

The ongoing containment measures that the Government had introduced last November and that consist of weeknight curfews and full lockdowns on weekends led to a significant decrease in the number of daily infections, therefore presenting the possibility of easing the restrictions if the cases decrease to a certain limit. While the country continues to receive China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine in batches, the inoculation process began on 14 January, reaching over two million people as of 1 February. Meanwhile, WFP will move forward with its operations, making necessary adjustments to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures and mitigate the risk of transmission.

WFP supported 52,348 refugees living in six camps in the country’s Southeast, through a monthly e-voucher payment that rose from TRY 100 (USD 14) to TRY 120 (USD 16) per person as of January 2021. Within the framework of the topups provided in 2020, the 264 Satisfaction Surveys conducted in the camps showed that beneficiaries were satisfied and grateful for both the top-ups and hygiene kits.

Following the lockdown that was imposed in the Province of Osmaniye last November, WFP and the Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) discussed the activation of a contingency plan to distribute food baskets to the affected households living in the camp located in that area.

WFP informed DGMM of its readiness to implement this plan in any of the six camps upon request. However, no changes have occurred as of January 2021.