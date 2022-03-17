WFP Turkey Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

46,626 beneficiaries assisted in February 2022 (estimated)

USD 892,023 distributed through value vouchers

USD 28,278 distributed through vocational and on-thejob trainings (estimated)

USD 10.9 m six-month net funding requirements (March 2022 – August 2022)

Operational Updates

• 43,181 refugees living in six camps across southeastern Turkey received the increased monthly assistance of TRY 150 (USD 11) per person for the second consecutive month. This assistance was delivered with an amount of TRY 650 (USD 47) per household, the first instalment of a top-up that will be transferred in two equal tranches to help refugees better address their needs amidst surging inflation rates. The second instalment is planned for March 2022.

• The implementation of the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) programme continued with no interruptions. As of February, 734 participants, over half of whom are female, attended either vocational or applied training in 14 provinces (Adana, Ankara, Bursa, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli Konya, Mardin, Mersin and Sanliurfa) across Turkey. In parallel, WFP continues to look for new partnership opportunities to diversify SES graduates’ applied training opportunities and expand the programme’s geographical scope.

• Negotiations to scale-up the Network Fresh project (As Ortagim in Turkish) implemented between July and December 2021 are ongoing. This multi-stakeholder project was initiated with the aim to contribute to the national food loss and waste reduction efforts, specifically directed at ensuring vulnerable populations’ access to affordable and varied food while stimulating the local economy.

• The final report that highlights the outcome of the Network Fresh project has also been released.

Assessments showed that with the support of its partners, Sisli Municipality and Fazla Gida, WFP managed to reach 55 households – 250 beneficiaries - with 18,893 meals by December 2021, exceeding the end target of 7,800 meals set at the onset of the project. While meals were regularly donated by 20 businesses, the Municipality selected additional beneficiaries as a result of the increase in the number of meals donated. Donation points were identified thanks to an application developed by Fazla Gida that digitalized the whole process - from donation to distribution.