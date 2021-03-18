WFP Turkey Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

53,381 people assisted in February 2021

US$ 0.8 m distributed through value vouchers

US$ 0.04 m distributed through cash for training

US$ 12.1 million six-month net funding requirements (March 2021 – August 2021)

Operational Updates

As of 28 February, 2,701,588 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Turkey, 28,569 deaths and 2,572,234 recoveries. While a mass vaccination campaign is being followed, the Government decided to start the gradual normalization process from 1 March by gradually lifting containment restrictions in place since last November on a province-to-province basis. Meanwhile, WFP continues its operations, making necessary adjustments to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures and mitigate the risk of transmission.

In February, WFP supported 51,940 refugees living in six camps in the country’s Southeast, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 120 (USD 16) per person. This transfer value has been increased from TRY 100 (USD 14) since January.

Under the cash-for-training component of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV)/Kitchen of Hope project, 76 participants from the second cohort completed on-the-job training (OJT) in seven provinces and OJT is ongoing for 16 others. Also, 247 participants from the third cohort are attending face-to-face vocational training in nine provinces.

WFP designed a new application to easily track participants’ attendance, share with them contents, such as surveys, class materials, etc, and allow them to use WFP’s community feedback mechanism. The app is currently available for use in the nine provinces where the project is being rolled out.

In January, WFP’s COVID-19 response project, the Soup Kitchens, implemented with IOM and GIZ since July 2020 came to a close. Only Sultangazi Municipality in Istanbul will remain operational. WFP sent out “Thank You” letters to the municipalities involved to express its gratitude for this fruitful collaboration. Under this project, hot meals were cooked and delivered to both vulnerable refugees and Turkish nationals in seven provinces.