WFP Turkey Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

1.76 m people assisted In February 2020

US$52.6 m distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$0.91 m distributed through value vouchers

US$6.3 million six-month net funding requirements WFP (March – August 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC/Kizilay) and the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services (MoFLSS), with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In February, the ESSN assisted over 1.7 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 20.1) to help cover their essential needs. Of those, 9,084 people also received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (USD 100.3). A top-up paid every quarter was also provided to each ESSN-assisted household in February, ranging from TRY 100 to 600 (USD 16.7–100.3). Larger top-ups are allocated to smaller families who do not benefit from economies of scale.

• WFP supported 54,700 refugees in six camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly e-voucher worth TRY 100 (USD 16.7) per person to buy food and non-food items in participating shops.

• In February, the conditional cash-for-training programme Mutfakta Umut Var/Kitchen of Hope expanded to seven cities. 183 participants (103 Syrians, 80 Turkish), of whom 98 were women and 85 men, completed their first month of the 3 months vocational training. Those reaching at least 80 percent attendance will receive a monthly cash transfer of TRY 750 (USD 125).

• Participants who complete the training with at least 70 percent attendance will receive a vocational training certificate. This will allow them to continue with 3 months of on-the-job training, during which they will receive a cash transfer corresponding to the minimum wage (TRY 2,324/USD 388) complemented by social security incentives (TRY 161.89/USD 27)