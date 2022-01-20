WFP Turkey Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

47,729 beneficiaries assisted in December 2021 (estimated)

420,203 USD distributed through value vouchers

45,935 USD distributed through vocational and on-thejob trainings (estimated)

USD 9.2 m six-month net funding requirements (January 2022 – June 2022)

Operational Updates

• In December, 44,459 refugees living in six camps across South-eastern Turkey received monthly assistance of TRY 120 (USD 9). In view of the high inflation levels observed in Q4 2021, the food basket cost at contracted markets reached a record high of TRY 232 (USD 18) in November 2021. In response, the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) in December approved a permanent increase in the monthly transfer value from TRY 120 to TRY 150 (USD 12) and a one-off top-up of TRY 1300 (USD 102) to each in-camp household. In-camp refugees will receive the increased assistance starting from January 2022 while the top-up is planned for the first quarter of 2022.

• The Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) and the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR), continued to enhance the self-reliance of refugees and Turkish nationals. Throughout December, 263 participants attended Chef Assistant and Food Packaging trainings in nine provinces (Adana, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Izmir, Kayseri, Konya, Mersin, Sanliurfa and Sivas) and 113 participants pursued Housekeeping, Chef Assistant and IT applied trainings in eight provinces (Adana,

Ankara, Hatay, Izmir, Kayseri, Konya, Mersin and Sanliurfa). WFP continues to establish new partnerships with the private sector to provide SES graduates with applied training and permanent employment opportunities.

• This month, 22 businesses donated 7,239 meals distributed to 55 vulnerable households, corresponding to an estimated 250 refugees and members of the host community, under the Network Fresh project implemented in Istanbul. By December, the total number of meals delivered added up to 18,893 since the beginning of the project in July 2021, significantly exceeding the target of 7,800 meals set at the onset of the project. Furthermore, Sisli Municipality, WFP’s partner for the project, conducted a satisfaction survey which reflected a high level of satisfaction amongst assisted households.