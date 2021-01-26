WFP Turkey Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

54,433 people assisted In December 2020

US$ 1.27 m distributed through value vouchers

US$ 0.06 m distributed through cash for training

US$38.7 million six-month net funding requirements WFP Turkey (January – June 2021)

Operational Updates

• As of 31 December, 2,208,652 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Turkey, 20,881 deaths and 2,100,650 recoveries. The measures that the Government had rolled out last November to contain the rise in the positive cases which include nationwide lockdowns on weekends and the closure of restaurants and schools, are still in place. Turkey received the first batch of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine on 31 December and is set to launch the inoculation if the vaccine passes at least 14-day-long tests to get the “Emergency Use Approval”. Meanwhile, WFP will move forward with its operations, making necessary adjustments to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures and mitigate the risk of transmission.

• WFP continues to support refugees in six camps, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 100 (USD 12) per person. These payments reached 52,552 people in December. This transfer’s value will be increased to 120 TRY (USD 14.4) as of January. Furthermore, in-camp residents received two top-ups of TRY 500 (USD 60) each per household in November and December. The Top-up Satisfaction Survey started on 28 December 2020 in six camps and will go on until 15 January 2021.

• Following the lockdown that was imposed in the Province of Osmaniye in November, WFP and the Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) launched negotiations regarding the activation of a contingency plan to distribute food baskets to the affected households living in the camp located in that area. WFP informed DGMM of its readiness to distribute food parcels in any camp. The plan has been put on hold as negotiations haven’t reached an endpoint as of December 2020.

• Under the cash-for-training component of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV)/Kitchen of Hope project, 127 participants from the second cohort are still undergoing on-the-job training (OJT) that was extended for one extra month to minimize the COVID-19 impact on participants and onthe-job locations. 276 participants in nine provinces are attending vocational training online. Participants received a TRY 50 (USD 6) top-up to cover the internet cost and ensure they all access the training. The closure of the restaurants as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures brought the OJT training of 41 participants to a standstill, prompting WFP to launch negotiations with the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) to place them in different locations. Also, the Ministry of National Education decided to resume the face-to-face training for cohort three as of 11 January.

• In December, WFP conducted a survey to assess the third cohort participants’ feedbacks on the online training. A total of 205 beneficiaries from nine provinces (Adana, Ankara,

Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kilis, Mardin, Mersin, Sanliurfa) participated in the third round of this survey, half of those are Turkish, and the other half are Syrians (49 per cent male and 51 per cent female). The key findings revealed that 94 per cent of the participants always or often attended online classes, with a higher attendance recorded among females and Turkish nationals. While the satisfaction with chefs’ performance increased from 80 to 86 points (out of 100), 88 per cent of the participants stated that they learned new skills and tips in each class. Results also showed that Syrians preferred to follow the training both online and through the records and Turkish participants mostly joined online.

• The Market Price Monitoring (MPM) and On-Site Monitoring (OSM) Report for the third quarter of 2020 indicated that the average food basket in the contracted markets at the camps costs TRY 161, increasing 27 per cent in comparison with September 2019. The monitoring activities showed that the camp management continued to implement precautionary measures against COVID-19 and the residents are mostly complying with them, although more sensitization is needed for social distancing in the markets.