WFP Turkey Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

1.8 m people assisted In December 2019

US$ 38 m distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$ 0.92 m distributed through value vouchers

US$24 million six month net funding requirements WFP (February - July 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC/Kizilay) and the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services (MoFLSS), with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In December, the ESSN assisted over 1.75 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 21) to help cover their essential needs. Of those, 8,486 people also received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (USD 104).

• During 02 - 04 December, WFP Turkey organized the fifth ESSN Joint Monitoring Mission (JMM) with ECHO, MoFLSS, the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), the Vice Presidency Office, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and TRC/Kizilay. The JMM participants visited ESSN beneficiaries and programme stakeholders both in Eskisehir and Adana-Mersin provinces.

The mission was an opportunity to observe best practices and challenges in implementing the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation (SASF) Allowance, one year after this complementary mechanism was put in place targeting the most vulnerable households who do not meet the demographic ESSN criteria.

• As of December, WFP is providing the full monthly assistance amount of TRY 100 (USD 17) per person in camps, in line with a request by DGMM. TRY 80 remains allocated to food, whereas the additional TRY 20 can be spent on food or non-food items. In December, WFP supported 53,419 refugees in six camps across the southeast of Turkey.

• The Mutfakta Umut Var (Kitchen of Hope) conditional cash for training pilot programme was successfully concluded by the end of December. Fifty-five (55) participants completed their on-the-job training at an assigned hotel, restaurant or café and thus received a certificate provided by Nationals Employment Agency ‘ISKUR’. Participants received a cash transfer of TRY 2,020 (USD 354) for 26 working days per month. A scale-up of the project targeting 600 participants in seven cities is planned for 2020.