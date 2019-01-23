WFP Turkey Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

US$ 36 m distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$ 0.90 m distributed through value vouchers

1.6 m people assisted

Operational Context

Turkey currently hosts the highest number of refugees in the world, 3.9 million people, of which 3.6 million are from Syria. Only 143,000 refugees reside in camps located in the south-east, while the majority live in cities and villages throughout the country. The Government of Turkey has demonstrated leadership and generosity in providing for the needs of these populations. Since June 2011, a temporary protection regime has granted Syrians access to basic services such as healthcare and education. Refugees of other nationalities benefit from an International Protection status.

WFP re-established a presence in Turkey in 2012, in response to the Syria crisis. WFP Turkey’s Transitional Interim Country Strategy Plan builds on WFP’s partnership with the Government of Turkey and other stakeholders to safeguard the basic needs of the refugees in Turkey, ensuring no vulnerable refugee is left behind.

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC/Kızılay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Assistance Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver aid through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In December, the ESSN assisted 1,519,591 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 22.6) to help cover their basic needs. The monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of 600 Turkish Liras (USD 113 per person) was made to 5,928 of those ESSN beneficiaries. In December, a new mechanism was introduced to assist highly socio-economically vulnerable refugees who do not meet the demographic criteria, in an effort to reduce the exclusion error.

• WFP continues its support to 94,015 refugees in camps across the southeast of Turkey, with a monthly e-voucher of TRY 50 (USD 9.4) per person to buy food in participating shops. The Turkish Government provides an additional TRY 50 on a separate card for food and non-food items. WFP plans to continue supporting the response of the government in camps in 2019 and related discussions are ongoing with Directorates General of Migration Management.

• In December, WFP accompanied a Food For Peace (FFP) mission to the Adana camp, where more than 26,000 Syrian refugees live. The mission met the camp management, talked to the assisted people while they were shopping at the camp market, and conducted focus group discussions with male and female groups. The mission represented an opportunity for both the FFP and WFP teams to jointly observe achievements and eventual challenges, including the impact of inflation on beneficiaries’ purchasing power.

• Through the in-camp and ESSN programme, USD 465 million was injected into the Turkish economy in 2018. Between October 2012, when WFP operations in Turkey started, and December 2018, more than USD 920 million was injected into the local economy through cash-based transfers under the in-camp, offcamp and ESSN programmes.