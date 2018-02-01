WFP Turkey Country Brief, December 2017

Highlights

• In November, WFP Turkey and European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) finalised plans for the second phase of the Emergency Social Safety Net programme. ECHO’s largest-ever grant of EUR 650 million will enable the programme to continue to January 2019, targeting 1.3 million vulnerable refugees with 120 Turkish Liras (USD 32) per month, as well as periodic topups to cover their basic needs.

• WFP continued to support very vulnerable refugees in ten camps across the southeast of Turkey in December. Contributions are still needed to continue the programme in 2018.

Operational Updates

By 27 November, 397,688 applications to the ESSN had been received, totaling nearly 2 million people. Around 3,500 applications were submitted per week in December. Ninety-nine percent have been processed. So far, 53 percent of assessed applications are eligible.

In December, ESSN payments were transferred to 199,336 households (totalling 1,175,254 persons). The average eligible household size is 5.9 persons.

WFP field staff have monitored 628 Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations (SASFs), 18 Service Centres (SCs), and 284 Halkbank branches in 636 districts in 79 provinces, with many visited multiple times since the programme launched.

On 14-15 December, a training was held in Ankara with Country Background & Strategy participation from several SASFs from across Turkey. The first day focused on updates and exchange of experience around the ESSN, while the second half-day was dedicated to the Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) programme implemented by UNICEF using the ESSN card.

By the end of December, 6,582 remote post-distribution monitoring interviews with ESSN beneficiary and nonbeneficiary households were completed through the TRC call centre. These interviews will enable regular measurement of the results of ESSN assistance to beneficiary households. Also in December, focus group discussions were conducted nationwide to get a detailed insight into the topic of financial inclusion of refugees.

ECHO Director Jean-Louis de Brouwer visited Turkey. On 18 December, in Gaziantep, WFP arranged for him to meet with two vulnerable refugee families: one receiving the ESSN and one unable to apply because of registration issues.

In addition, 144,526 vulnerable Syrians living in camps in the southeast of Turkey continued to receive 50 Turkish Liras (USD 13) per person per month to be spent on food in December. In-camp price monitoring during December showed the average food basket cost in WFP-contracted shops cost 71 Turkish Liras (USD 19). AFAD provides an additional 50 Turkish Liras, which can be spent on both food and non-food items.

WFP Turkey continued its activities marking the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence through awareness-raising activities across Area Offices and Field Offices.