WFP Turkey Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

Under the e-card programme implemented in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), 47,751 beneficiaries residing in six camps in Turkey’s southeast received monthly assistance of TRY 120 (USD 14) per person. Eighty percent of this amount is allocated for food and 20 percent for non-food items.

WFP kicked off its new livelihoods umbrella programme, the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES), with 363 participants who started Chef Assistant and Store Attendant vocational training in 12 provinces (Adana, Ankara, Bursa, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Mersin and Sanliurfa). WFP also organized three Training of Trainers (ToTs) in Gaziantep, Hatay and Ankara with the participation of 53 teachers who will deliver housekeeping, chef assistant and food packaging trainings in the coming months.

Out of 112 graduates of the Empowerment in Action (EMPACT) programme, 48 participants were employed by the end of August. This number includes participants who found jobs in IT companies as well as those who are self-employed as they set up their own businesses. WFP plans to onboard new EMPACT participants under the SES programme in September in five provinces (Ankara, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir and Mersin).

The Kitchen of Hope (Mutfakta Umut Var/MUV) project is nearing its end. Out of 598 graduates from three cohorts, 184 have officially started working as chef assistants. This brings the overall employment rate to 31 percent.

WFP research programme on models bringing together technical and applied trainings aimed at the economic integration of refugees is underway. Expected to be finalized in October 2021, this study seeks to capture lessons learnt to improve the programme design and put forward a model that can be replicated in other countries.

The Soup Kitchen assistance continued in Istanbul with the delivery of daily hot meals to both vulnerable refugees and Turkish nationals. In August, 600 households were assisted with meals provided by Sultangazi Municipality’s soup kitchen.

WFP’s Network Fresh (Aş Ortağım) pilot project successfully completed a trial run assisting 23 beneficiaries with 710 surplus meals in August in partnership with Istanbul’s Sisli Municipality. WFP has also partnered with Fazla Gıda app to create a mobile system to track donated meals. Thirty restaurants will join from September onwards to scale up the programme by the end of the year.