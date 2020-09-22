WFP Turkey Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

As of 31 August, 268,546 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Turkey. Of this number, 6,326 people have died and 243,839 have recovered. Government responses to the pandemic have varied across Turkey’s 81 provinces.

Due to the significant daily increase in positive cases, the 2020-2021 school year will begin through remote learning from 31 August. A gradual return to classrooms is planned for late September. WFP continues its operations, while making necessary adjustments to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures as well as to mitigate any risk of transmission resulting from WFP activities.

WFP continues to support refugees in six camps, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 100 (USD 14) per person. These payments reached 54,243 people in the August transfer. As of 31 August, no COVID-19 cases had been confirmed officially in the camps.

Under the cash-for-training component of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV)/Kitchen of Hope project, the first cohort is continuing its on-the-job training at an assigned restaurant, cafe or soup kitchen. Each of the 131 students receives a cash transfer entitlement of up to TRY 2,324 (USD 317) per month, based on the number of working days. In August, four participants received job offers for regular work from restaurants or soup kitchens once their MUV training is complete. While all 177 participants in the first cohort completed the vocational training, 25 participants postponed their on-the-job training to October due to COVID-19.

The second cohort of 190 participants (99 Syrians and 91 Turkish) is now receiving vocational training on culinary skills. Each participant also receives a monthly stipend of TRY 750 (USD 102) as an incentive to remain in the course as well as mitigate any loss of income resulting from their participation, before moving on to the practical training component.