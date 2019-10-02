WFP Turkey Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

Operational Updates

WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TK/Kizilay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

In August, the ESSN assisted more than 1.67 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 22) to help cover their essential needs.

Of those, 7,458 people also received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (USD 108).

A top-up paid every quarter was also provided to each ESSN-assisted household, ranging from TRY 100 to 600 (USD 18 – 108). Larger top-ups are allocated to smaller families who do not benefit from economies of scale.

In August, WFP and partners continued to implement the pilot phase of the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV or ‘Kitchen of Hope’) training with a second gastronomy vocational training course. With this second cohort completing two months of vocational cooking training in Ankara and Istanbul, 115 Syrians and Turkish participants received ‘Cook Apprentice’ certifications from the Ministry of National Education, as well as WFP’s cash transfers of TRY 1000 each per month.

As a result of camp decongestion started by the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) in July, four camps - Harran (Sanliurfa), Beydagı (Malatya), Oncupinar (Kilis) and Nizip2 (Gaziantep), were closed in August. Most of the camps residents opted for resettlement in nearby cities, thus benefiting from UNHCR one-off payments to refugees who resettle in host communities. The population of the remaining camps has reduced to 61,000 refugees.