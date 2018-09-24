WFP Turkey Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

- 1.52 m people assisted in August

- US$ 30.06 m distributed in multi-purpose cash in August

- US$ 1.51 m distributed through value vouchers in August

- US$ 7.3 m six months (September 2018 – February 2019) net funding requirements, representing 1% of total

Operational Context

Turkey currently hosts the highest number of refugees in the world: 3.9 million people, of which 3.5 million are from Syria. Only 202,000 refugees reside in camps located in the southeast, while the majority live in cities and villages throughout the country. The Government of Turkey has demonstrated leadership and generosity in providing for the needs of these populations. Since June 2011, a temporary protection regime has granted Syrians access to basic services such as healthcare and education. Refugees of other nationalities can benefit from an International Protection status.

WFP re-established a presence in Turkey in 2012, in response to the crisis in Syria. WFP Turkey’s Transitional Interim Country Strategy Plan builds on WFP’s partnership with the Government of Turkey and other stakeholders to safeguard the basic needs of the refugees in Turkey, ensuring no vulnerable refugee is left behind.

Operational Updates

- WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC/Kızılay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Assistance Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver aid through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

- In August, the ESSN assisted 1.38 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with 120 Turkish Liras (USD 20) to help cover their essential needs. A periodic top-up to each ESSN-assisted household was also paid, ranging from 50 to 250 Turkish Liras (USD 8.3 - 41.6). These top-ups are larger in the case of smaller families which do not benefit from economies of scale.

- On 31 August, the first severe disability top-up payment of 600 Turkish Liras (USD 100 per person) was made to 3,599 ESSN beneficiaries. Beneficiaries had been informed about this upcoming top-up and, by the end of July, nearly 30,000 calls had been received on issues related to this top-up. ESSN assisted people were advised to check the expiry date of their disability health reports and seek an extension if needed. Monthly warning SMS’s will be sent, reminding them to renew their disability health reports starting from three months before the expiry date.

- The regional trainings of Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations (SASFs) staff were successfully concluded in Gaziantep, Istanbul and Izmir during August, after the Ankara sessions conducted during July. They provided SASF participants with a refresher training complemented by a variety of updates related to ESSN and the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE), including on the new allowance for severely disabled. Panel discussions with representatives of the various ESSN stakeholders were particularly valuable opportunities to discuss and respond to questions from SASF staff.