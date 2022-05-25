WFP Turkey Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

47,312 beneficiaries assisted in April 2022

US$419,996 distributed through value vouchers

US$129,940 distributed through vocational and applied trainings (estimated)

US$3.8 m six-month net funding requirements (May 2022 – October 2022)

Operational Updates

• The implementation of the e-voucher programme in six Temporary Accommodation Centers across southeastern Turkey with the Turkish Red Crescent continued with no interruptions. In April, 42,113 refugees were assisted through monthly transfers of Turkish Lira (TRY) 150 (USD 10) per person to help them meet their basic needs.

• Many of the in-camp residents who previously left the camps are applying to re-enter them in light of the lack of job opportunities and the economic turmoil in the country.

• The Top-Up Satisfaction Survey that followed the delivery of an extra TRY 1,300 (USD 89) per camp household in two equal instalments in February and in March has been finalized. Beneficiaries stated that this assistance helped them buy items such as bread, oil, sugar, salt and bulgur, but it wasn’t enough for them to buy more expensive food items, such as meat.

• The Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme, WFP’s flagship livelihoods programme rolled out in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) and the Turkish Employment Agency, continued to enhance the self-reliance of both refugees and members of the host community. As of April, 852 participants, 56 percent of whom are female, were active either in vocational or applied training in 14 provinces (Adana, Ankara, Bursa, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Mersin, Sanliurfa and Sivas). The ongoing trainings in April were chef assistant, IT, food packaging, store attendant, CNC operator and housekeeping trainings.

• WFP pursued its efforts to expand its partnership network to widen SES’ scope and sector of intervention and sustained its outreach activities to attract more potential participants.

• As part of the SES activities, WFP started planning a Chef Tour that will take place between 9-19 May 2022 in the provinces of Ankara, Hatay, Istanbul and Izmir. A Colombian Chef, Charlie Otero, will cook and share his culinary knowledge and tips with SES participants and teachers.