WFP Turkey Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

51,241 people assisted in April 2021

USD 0.74 m distributed through value vouchers

USD 0.01 m distributed through cash for training

USD 10.7 m six-month net funding requirements (June - November 2021)

Operational Updates

• Under its e-food card programme, WFP supported a total of 51,026 refugees in six camps across southeastern Turkey, through a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 120 (USD 14.6) per person.

• 245 participants from the Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV)/Kitchen of Hope project (third cohort) successfully completed the vocational training in March and were eligible to move forward with the onthe-job training (OJT). To minimize possible dropouts and avoid interruptions, WFP is in touch with the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) to provide participants with lockdown exemption letters. On the other side, participants who have been matched with restaurants that temporarily shut down due to the containment measures, will start OJT in June. WFP will also add new sectors to its livelihoods projects, such as food packaging and housekeeping, as of June 2021.

• WFP continues to support Sultangazi Municipality’s soup kitchen (Istanbul) to help cook and deliver hot meals to both Syrian refugees and vulnerable Turkish citizens. This support, which will keep running until mid-2021, is part of the trilateral collaboration between WFP, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) that started in July 2020 and came to a close in January 2021 for all soup kitchens with the exception of the Istanbul one.

• A total of 1,620,639 meals were delivered to 11,549 individuals throughout the duration of the Soup Kitchen project.

• EMPACT (Empowerment in Action) resilience programme technical classes concluded in January with a total of 112 participants (44 Syrians, 68 Turkish). The full lockdown measures brought about the suspension of the OJT of 14 participants out of 38 participants doing OJT. Thanks to WFP's advocacy and the Turkish Employment Agency’s support, participants will resume OJT at the end of May.

Furthermore, 36 participants already started formal employment.

• WFP is finalizing the preparations for the second EMPACT pilot, which is going to be implemented in the provinces of Şanlıurfa and Adıyaman with a total of 100 participants. This project is implemented jointly by WFP, Microsoft, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Foundation, and a local cooperating partner, ‘Kodluyoruz’, under the guidance of WFP Innovation Accelerator.

• Two Turkish academics selected by WFP started a research on successful models that support refugee economic integration through skills and vocation training based on MUV and other livelihoods activities. The study, expected to be finalized by the end of August, aims to come up with a model that can be replicated in other countries.