WFP Turkey Country Brief, April 2020

Operational Updates

• As of 30 April, 120,204 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Turkey, with 3,174 people deceased. Government measures in response to the pandemic include restriction of movement, the closing of schools and the suspension of internal and external air and land travel. To protect assisted people from the virus and its effects, WFP has introduced several adjustments to its activities and distribution modalities.

• WFP continues its support to 55,777 refugees in six camps with a monthly e-voucher payment of TRY 100 (USD 15) per person. In April, WFP also provided a one-off top-up of TRY 1,000 (USD 150) per household in line with the government transfer to vulnerable Turkish households of the same amount.

• In April, WFP distributed vouchers valued at TRY 100 (USD 15) per person to 299 new arrivals in Kahramanmaras camp to support their food and non-food needs during their 14-day quarantine (a measure put in place due to COVID-19). With the support of the Directorate General for Migration Management and UNHCR, these refugees arrived at the camp from Turkey’s western border with Greece and Northern Cyprus. Those who remain in the camps will be eligible for WFP’s in-camp assistance, as well as for the onetime TRY 1,000 top-up (USD 150).

• On 16 April, WFP delivered 40,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers providing health services to in-camp residents. WFP also delivered the kits to the camps for its first distribution of hygiene kits to cover camp residents’ household hygiene needs for three months (April-June). The distribution to camp residents will happen in the first week of May. A second distribution is planned for early June.

• Online vocational training for the Kitchen of Hope project continued to air on a dedicated YouTube channel, following the established curriculum. The classes are taught by wellknown Turkish chefs, with Arabic translation provided live. A total of 177 participants received their monthly entitlement of TRY 750 (USD 115) and 50 TL (USD 7.6) top-up for internet data credit. The procurement of a second batch of kitchen equipment for vocational high schools is in progress. The vocational training of the first cohort was completed at the end of April; WFP is now working on arrangements to ensure the graduates can continue with the on-the-job training component, including at municipal soup kitchens set up in view of COVID-19.