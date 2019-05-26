WFP Turkey Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

1.69 m people assisted in April 2019

US$ 35.4 m distributed in multi-purpose cash

US$ 0.8 m distributed through value vouchers

Operational Updates

• WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TK/Kızılay) and the Turkish Government, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), continued to deliver assistance through the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

• In April, the ESSN assisted 1.6 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with TRY 120 (USD 22.6) to help cover their essential needs. Of those, 7,090 people received the monthly “severe disability top-up” payment of TRY 600 (USD 113) per person.

• In April, WFP rolled out the Cash-For-Training pilot, Mutfakta Umut Var (MUV - Kitchen of Hope) with Kızılay and the World Academy for Local Government and Democracy (WALD). Sixty (60) Syrians living in Turkey under Temporary Protection (SuTP) as well as Turkish women and men received vocational cooking training in Ankara and Istanbul. An additional 25 SuTP attended a Turkish language course. The first cash transfer of TRY 1000/person/month will be made in May to the participants who reached at least 80 percent attendance.

• Eight Kızılay ESSN outreach offices (Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara, Gaziantep, Hatay, Samsun, Erzurum and Van) continue to support refugees to overcome barriers in accessing the ESSN programme, including issues related to ID and address registrations, obtaining disability health reports (DHR), and accessing application and distribution sites. Overall, 66 percent of the total 17,121 cases identified have been resolved in the first quarter of 2019.

• On 17 April, WFP accompanied the Ambassador of Japan in a visit to Altindag Social Solidarity and Assistance Foundation (SASF) and to an ESSN-assisted family, to allow a better understanding of urban refugees’ living conditions, including employability and schooling.

• WFP continues to support about 89,300 refugees in six camps across the southeast of Turkey with a monthly evoucher worth TRY 50 (USD 9.4) per person to buy food in participating shops. The Turkish Government provides an additional TRY 50 on a separate card for both food and non-food items.