29 May 2018

WFP Turkey Country Brief, April 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (640.97 KB)

Operational Updates

  • WFP, working in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC/Kizilay) and the Turkish Government, using ECHO funding, continued to deliver the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) programme, the world’s largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash programme.

  • In April, the ESSN reached its target of assisting 1.3 million vulnerable refugees across Turkey, providing each person with 120 Turkish Liras (USD 30) to help cover basic needs. So far, over 2.1 million refugees have submitted applications, of which 60 percent meet the eligibility criteria.

  • Between 17-19 April, WFP, TRC and ECHO conducted a Joint ESSN Monitoring Mission with participants from the Ministry of Family and Social Policies, the Ministry of Interior’s Directorate General of Migration Management, the Prime Ministry Disaster, the Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Prime Minister’s Undersecretary Office. The mission visited ESSN implementation sites in three different regions: Mardin, Diyarbakır and Batman in the southeast; Denizli, Burdur and Isparta in western Anatolia; and Kayseri in central Anatolia. The mission allowed ESSN stakeholders to observe implementation of the ESSN, including its positive impact on beneficiaries. The mission’s joint findings will inform future opportunities for the ESSN.

  • In the first quarter of 2018, close to 9,400 cases (including both families and individuals) were referred to TRC’s ESSN Outreach teams from multiple sources including TRC Service Centres, TRC Call Centre, WFP/TRC field teams, TRC branches, and NGOs. TRC’s outreach activities aim to support refugees to overcome barriers to accessing the ESSN programme and increase awareness about the ESSN among key stakeholders. The ESSN Facebook page continued to serve as one of the primary channels for feedback to affected populations. In April, the total number of followers reached almost 70,500 followers.

  • WFP continues its support to 145,000 refugees in ten camps across the southeast of Turkey, with an e- voucher worth 50 Turkish Liras (USD 12.5) per person per month to buy food in participating shops. The Government of Turkey provides an additional 50 Turkish Liras, for both food and non-food items.

