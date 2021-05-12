WFP Turkey Camps Quarterly Factsheet, Q1 2021

E-Food Programme

E-food Assistance to Refugees in Camps With almost four million refugees — 3.6 of whom are Syrian — Turkey remains the country hosting the greatest number of refugees in the world. By Q1 2021, approximately 60,000 of the most vulnerable refugees are housed by the Government of Turkey (GoT) in camps across the southeast. The majority of the camp residents are from Syria.

WFP, in partnership with the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), provides refugees living in six camps with food assistance through an e-voucher programme.

The programme started in 2012 when, for the first time, WFP used e-voucher assistance from the onset of an emergency.

Under this programme, each household receives a card topped up monthly with TRY 120 (USD 17) per person, of which 80 percent is allocated for food. This amount is redeemable in participating shops, giving beneficiaries choice and fostering independence to their lives. Since 2012, the total amount of cash transfers to beneficiaries is USD 241 million.

Objectives WFP’s assistance to in-camp refugees aims to:

Ensure vulnerable refugees can consume enough food and have a diverse, healthy diet; Reduce negative coping strategies such as skipping meals or sending children to work instead of school; Enhance national crisis-response capacities.

Achievements Thanks to this sustained assistance, by Q3 2020: