Vaccination status of refugees in Turkey: Survey results III - Community-Based Migration Programs - Health and Psychosocial Support, November 2021 [EN/TR]

COVID-19 Vaccination Status in Turkey

The COVID-19 pandemic is both a public health crisis and a humanitarian crisis affecting the lives, health, and livelihoods of people around the world. Additionally, the potential impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable people already affected by displacement and conflict makes it the most immediate threat of our time. The Government of Turkey implemented a series of containment measures starting from March 11, 2020, when the first case was reported in Turkey. As of March 1, 2021, Turkey started to gradually normalize from the coronavirus restrictions. The provinces were grouped under different risk levels (low, moderate, high, very high) based on the number of positive cases per 100.000 people, and with the start of face-to-face education, including the re-opening of restaurants and cafes, the lockdowns were lifted. The government decided to loosen the restrictions after daily coronavirus cases started to decrease following the nationwide lockdown between April 29 and May 17, 2021. In addition, the rapid vaccination process promoted the authorities to take more steps towards normalization. Accordingly, the Government of Turkey announced that the lockdowns and intercity travel restrictions were lifted on June 27, 2021. All workplaces, which had suspended their activities within the scope of coronavirus measures, were reopened. Cafes and restaurants started to serve people indoors and outdoors without having a limited number of guests. Provided that hygiene, wearing mask, and social distancing measures were followed, the restrictions and measures at accommodation facilities were also lifted. Hygiene, mask, and social distancing measures were followed during July, August, and September 2021, and since then no lockdowns or measures regarding COVID-19 were implemented. As of September 6, 2021, schools across Turkey started face-to-face education five days a week, with COVID-19 measures. Since August 2021, COVID-19 cases in Turkey have started to increase once again, with the country reporting more than 20.000 cases per day. Turkey has administered over 109 million doses of vaccine as of September 30, 2021, since starting the mass vaccination campaign in mid-January 2021. According to the Ministry of Health, over 53 million people got their first dose, while over 44 million people are fully vaccinated. Over 10 million people got their third dose. COVID-19 pandemic amplified the vulnerabilities and barriers to accessing basic needs due to rising domestic food prices, low incomes, and rising unemployment rates. Humanitarian aid and development partners responded by adapting service delivery methods to continue supporting the worst-affected households and individuals.

This study which is carried out by the CBMP Health and Psychosocial Support Program is prepared as a continuation of the Vaccine Screening Analysis conducted in February 2021, and the Vaccination Status of the Refugees in Turkey conducted in March 2021 to learn the vaccination status of the migrant in Turkey who are above 65 years of age, to assess their knowledge of vaccination processes in Turkey, and to determine the difficulties they had while accessing the COVID-19 vaccine. This third study also will share a comparison of the key results with that of the second vaccination report data to give an understanding about how the situation has changed or improved over the time. The design of each study was updated and the samples were differentiated in line with the experience gained during the previous studies and taking into consideration the order of the groups to be vaccinated within the scope of the Vaccination Strategy of the Ministry of Health.