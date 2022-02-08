UNICEF Turkey Humanitarian Situation Report No. 44: 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights

UNICEF and partners have reached a total of 269,711 individuals, including 193,792 children through a network of over 83 UNICEF-supported child and adolescent-friendly spaces across Turkey

UNICEF and partners provided 117,154 children and 14,348 caregivers with structured and sustained MHPSS services, including delivery of child rights and child protection messages.

With start of the 2021/2022 school year in Turkey a total of 854,839 refugee children are enrolled in formal education (pre-primary to Grade 12) in Turkish Public Schools (TPSs).

In 2021, the Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) programme reached 625,901 refugee children, thus increasing the cumulative number of children reached by the programme to 760,858.