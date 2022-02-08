Turkey + 7 more

UNICEF Turkey Humanitarian Situation Report No. 44: 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights

  • UNICEF and partners have reached a total of 269,711 individuals, including 193,792 children through a network of over 83 UNICEF-supported child and adolescent-friendly spaces across Turkey

  • UNICEF and partners provided 117,154 children and 14,348 caregivers with structured and sustained MHPSS services, including delivery of child rights and child protection messages.

  • With start of the 2021/2022 school year in Turkey a total of 854,839 refugee children are enrolled in formal education (pre-primary to Grade 12) in Turkish Public Schools (TPSs).

  • In 2021, the Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) programme reached 625,901 refugee children, thus increasing the cumulative number of children reached by the programme to 760,858.

  • UNICEF and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) community-based adolescent and youth engagement activities reached 240,387 adolescents and young people nationwide.

