UNICEF Turkey Humanitarian Situation Report No. 43: July-September 2021
Highlights
- UNICEF and partners have reached a total of 193,684 individuals, including 134,234 children with a range of protection services offered by a network of 70 UNICEF-supported child and adolescent-friendly spaces and social service centres across Turkey.
- By the end of September 2021, 50,738 individuals, benefited from Gender Based Violence (GBV)-related risk mitigation, prevention, or response interventions supported by UNICEF and partners.
- With start of the 2021 / 2022 school year in Turkey a total of 771,458 Syrian refugee children are enrolled in formal education (pre-primary to Grade 12) in Turkish Public Schools (TPSs).
- During the 3rd quarter of 2021, UNICEF Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) programme has reached 544,781 refugee children, thus increasing the cumulative number of beneficiary children to 706,067.
- UNICEF and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) community-based adolescent and youth engagement activities reached 165,899 adolescents and young people nationwide.