UNICEF Turkey Humanitarian Situation Report #42: 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021

Highlights

• UNICEF and partners have reached a total of 152,389 individuals, including 107,930 children with a range of protection services offered by a network of 70 UNICEF-supported child and adolescent-friendly spaces and social service centres across Turkey

• By the end of June 2021, 35,294 individuals, including 15,722 children, benefited from Gender Based Violence (GBV)-related risk mitigation, prevention, or response interventions supported by UNICEF and partners.

• As of June 2021, 771,458 Syrian refugee children are enrolled in formal education (pre-primary to Grade 12) in Turkish Public Schools (TPSs).

• UNICEF Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) programme has reached 535,612 refugee children, thus increasing the cumulative number of beneficiary children to 695,556.

• UNICEF and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) community-based adolescent and youth engagement activities reached 106,033 adolescents and young people nationwide.

• To date, UNICEF has received over $136 million, which together with funding carried forward from 2020, leaves a 34 per cent funding gap for 2021

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The situation for more than 3,6 million Syrian refugees, including 1,7 million children, as well as 320,000 refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities, of whom at least 140,000 are children, remains challenging and protracted Turkey also remains a leading transit country for registered and unregistered refugees and migrants on the move. By the end of June 2021, nearly 4,000 people - primarily Afghans, Somalis, and Congolese - successfully crossed by sea and land from Turkey into the EU. In addition, more than 62,500 people were rescued or apprehended by Turkish authorities by the end of June 2021. Compared to the same period last year, this is a downward trend mainly caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In 2020 the Government of Turkey (GoT) had to rapidly mobilize a national health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had profound and far-reaching socio-economic consequences, beyond its immediate health impacts, on already vulnerable groups, including refugees. The COVID-19 pandemic continuously has a marked effect on school enrolment, attendance, and retention, making it harder for children in Turkey to continue their education - affecting the learning of 19 million children in Turkey, from pre-primary to upper secondary age, including Syrian refugee children registered in the public education system.

More than 400,000 school-aged refugee children are still out of school and do not have any access to education opportunities. They are one of the most vulnerable groups in Turkey, facing multiple child protection risks, including psychosocial distress, child labour, child marriage and other forms of exploitation and abuse. The socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, discontinuation of face-to-face learning, lack of interaction with peers and a reported increase in the level of domestic violence are likely to result in reversed learning gains and increased protection risks for vulnerable children including refugees.