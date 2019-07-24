24 Jul 2019

UNICEF Turkey Humanitarian Situation Report #34, January - June 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 24 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.34 MB)

Highlights

  • In the first half of 2019, the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE) Programme for Refugee Children grew considerably, with almost 511,500 refugee children having received at least one payment—an increase of nearly 25 percent. Almost 70 per cent of refugee children enrolled in schools across the country have benefitted from the CCTE.

  • UNICEF scaled up outreach services to host communities to strengthen the identification and referral of at-risk children. Thanks to expanded partnerships with government authorities and NGOs, nearly 38,700 children with protection needs were identified and referred to specialized services in 2019.

  • UNICEF continued to strengthen and expand programming with government and NGO partners to provide age-appropriate activities and trainings for refugee and Turkish adolescents and youth, reaching over 61,000 adolescents and youth to date.

  • As of June 2019, UNICEF’s response in Turkey faces a 43 per cent funding gap under the 2019 3RP appeal. Additional flexible funding is urgently required to continue essential interventions for vulnerable refugee children in education and child protection.

