UNICEF Turkey Humanitarian Situation Report #24, August 2018

Highlights

- As of August, the child protection component of the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education programme for refugees – designed to identify enrolled children’s protection concerns and facilitate their access to specialized services – reached nearly 44,000 children in 15 provinces.

- Together with the Southeast Anatolia Administration and the Development Foundation of Turkey, UNICEF organized 17 circuses in host communities in Şanlıurfa and Mardin to promote social cohesion and youth participation.

- UNICEF and the Development Workshop published a new report on agricultural intermediaries and child labour. This is the first report in Turkey to examine the role of intermediaries and their impact on child labour, and will be disseminated to key stakeholders across the country.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

As of August, Turkey remained home to nearly 4 million refugees and asylum seekers, including 1.7 million children – the largest refugee population in the world. Nearly 3.6 million Syrians – of whom 1.6 million are children – live in Turkey alongside more than 360,000 nationals primarily from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, of whom almost 120,000 are children.

In addition, Turkey continues to serve as a transit country for unregistered refugees and migrants on the move, many of them seeking greater economic or political opportunities. Almost 3,200 people successfully journeyed from Turkey to Greece by sea in August – the highest number reported so far in 2018 – and another 2,350 people were rescued or intercepted by Turkish authorities at sea and on land. There were no reported re-admissions from Greece to Turkey under the EU-Turkey Statement in August; the total number of returns since 2016 stands at 1,684.

While the size of the refugee population in Turkey has remained relatively stable, the scale and scope of the crisis continue to place a significant burden on Turkey’s infrastructure and basic services. This is particularly acute in host communities across the southeast and in large cities to the north and west, where 95 per cent of registered refugees reside. In August, as part of a long-standing policy to build and encourage resilience among refugees, the government began closing five camps in southeast Turkey. The 31,000+ refugees living in these camps (including 12,500 children) were given the option of relocating to another camp, or to live in host communities. A dedicated inter-agency UN Task Force was established to support the government during this process and help the affected refugees with the transition.