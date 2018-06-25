UNICEF Turkey Humanitarian Situation Report # 21, 1 – 31 May 2018

Highlights

• In May, UNICEF signed key partnerships with government and NGO partners to expand access to education and child protection services, including targeted interventions to prevent and respond to child marriage and child labour.

• Over 272,000 refugee children benefitted from a conditional cash transfer for education (CCTE) payment in May for attending school regularly in preceding months. To date, over 356,600 refugee children have received at least once CCTE payment since the programme’s launch in May 2017.

• UNICEF is 73% funded under the 2018 3RP and requires US $63 million by end year to support critical interventions in Education, Child Protection, ADAP and Social Protection.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In May, Turkey continued to host nearly 4 million refugees and asylum seekers, including more than 1.7 million children – the largest refugee population in the world.

Nearly 3.6 million Syrians – including over 1.6 million children – live in Turkey, side by side with almost 363,000 nationals from countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran who are also under international protection, of whom some 116,000 were children. In addition, though no official estimates exist, it is believed that thousands more unregistered men, women and children are on the move across the country, intending to cross into Europe. The scale of these twin crises continues to place an enormous strain on Turkey’s infrastructure and basic services – particularly in host communities across the southeast and northwest, where over 94 per cent of registered refugees reside.

Meanwhile, along the western and eastern borders of Turkey, authorities intensified enforcement and established additional checkpoints in an effort to reduce the flow of irregular migration toward Europe. More than 2,900 refugees and migrants reached Greece by sea in May – a slight decrease compared to the previous month. Another 4,900 people were rescued or intercepted at sea or on land – a 50 per cent increase over May – of whom at least 870 were children.