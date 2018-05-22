UNICEF Turkey Humanitarian Situation Report # 20, 1 – 30 April 2018

Highlights

• In April, UNICEF signed key partnerships with the central and local authoritiesto provide refugee children with protection services, ensure the rights of children in contact with the law, and expand targeted socioeconomic, educational and psycho-social services for child workers.

• UNICEF and the Turkish Red Crescent opened two Child and Youth Centres in Hatay Province, which aim to reach 4,000 vulnerable adolescents and youth in 2018 with child protection services, leadership skills trainings, social cohesion sessions and informal education.

• UNICEF is currently 66% funded under the 2018 3RP and urgently requires US $20 million over the next three monthsto support critical interventions in Education, Child Protection, ADAP and Social Protection.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In April, Turkey continued to host the largest refugee population in the world. Almost 4 million refugees and asylum-seekers were registered in Turkey, more than 1.7 million of whom were children.

Nearly 3.6 million Syrians – including over 1.6 million children – were under temporary protection in Turkey, in addition to over 364,000 refugees mainly from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, of whom some 116,000 were children.

The scale of the crisis continues to put an enormous strain on Turkey’s infrastructure and basic services – particularly in host communities across the southeast and the northwest, where 94 per cent of refugees reside.

Meanwhile, along the western coast of Turkey over 3,000 refugees and migrants reached Greece by sea in April – a 20 per cent increase over March, indicating the warmer weather has encouraged more attempts. Another 3,200 people were rescued or intercepted at sea or on land, of whom nearly 700 were children.2 According to UNHCR, overland arrivals in Greece in April surpassed those coming by sea for the first time since the start of the crisis in 2015; more than 2,700 people were registered last month in the province of Evros (bordering Turkey), against 5,700 for all of 2017.