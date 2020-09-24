UNICEF Turkey COVID-19 Response Monthly Situation Report, September 2020

Highlights

• Following the gradual resumption of face-to-face learning on 21 September, UNICEF continues partnering with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) for a safe school reopening process. Support has included the provision of hygiene materials and cleaning services to 326 boarding schools and 350 Turkish public schools in provinces with high numbers of refugees and high prevalence rates of COVID-19 cases.

• UNICEF and Ministry of National Education (MoNE), in close coordination with Education Sector Working Group (ESWG), launched a nationwide “Back to School (BTS) campaign” which focuses on scaling up access to safe and quality education for all children and youth. The campaign was launched online on social media reaching 18,000 people in its first post.

• 15,145 vulnerable Turkish and 60,403 Syrian children in 61 provinces received “Learn at Home kits” that include environmentally friendly bags, basic stationery supplies, Turkish language books, and a story series, plus COVID-19 hygiene brochures.

• UNICEF and partners distributed a total of 66,539 Covid-19 family hygiene kits, reaching 289,966 people, including 164,674 children (87,547 girls and 77,127).

• UNICEF supported MoLFSS in the establishment of a nationwide psychosocial support hotline, operational from 25th of September 2020, to provide remote PSS services and address other concerns related to Covid-19 pandemic and similar emergencies.

• UNICEF’s partners reached 2,188 people (including 1,525 children) with remote counselling and 7,701 children (3,767 girls, 3,934 boys) with case management services. A total of 305 families (totalling 1,490 individuals out of whom 907 are children) who were identified with imminent protection concerns received emergency cash assistance while awaiting longer-term specialized support.

• Technical guidance on basic psychosocial support adapted to distance delivery was provided to 902 (female 829, male 73) professionals working in the Violence Prevention and Monitoring Centers and Women’s Shelters.

• 8,039 adolescents and young people benefitted from online services and engagement activities such as sports, quiz, and arts challenges on YouTube.