UNICEF Turkey COVID-19 Response Monthly Situation Report, October 2020

Highlights

With UNICEF support, Ministry of National Education (MoNE) has improved the bandwidth coverage of the EBA remote learning platform to more effectively offer quality distance learning services to all K-12 students nationwide. As of 16th October 2020, MoNE reports that 10,703,812 students and 842,438 teachers actively benefited from the online EBA platform.

UNICEF continues to support a safe school reopening process for face-to-face learning organized for pre-school, grade 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 12 students, and all grades in villages and special education schools with a reduced number of students per classroom. The support has included; (a) launch of a national “Back to School campaign”, (b) teacher training in relation to distance education pedagogy and school administrator training on managing distance education and creating safe school environments and (c) development of a COVID-19 specific Psychosocial Support (PSS) Programme that will be rolled out for school counsellors and Syrian Volunteer Education Personnel.

Information on COVID-19 has been sent using Rapid Pro SMS technology to 12,176 Syrian Volunteer Education Personnel (6,481 females, 5,695 males) and to 11,501 ECE parents and caregivers in Arabic and Turkish. The messages included tips on parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as information on school registration and distance learning.

UNICEF and partners distributed 12,560 COVID-19 Family Hygiene Kits, including masks and hygiene materials, to 31,189 individuals including 19,374 children (12,321 girls and 7,053 boys) from the most vulnerable Turkish and Syrian refugee households in 29 provinces.

UNICEF’s partners reached 8,351 people (including 4,168 children) with remote counselling and 3,634 children (1,767 girls, 1,867 boys) with case management services. A total of 426 families (totalling 1,942 individuals out of whom 1,183 are children) were identified with imminent protection concerns and received emergency cash assistance while awaiting longer-term specialized support.