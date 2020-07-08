UNICEF Turkey COVID-19 Response Monthly Situation Report, June 2020

Highlights

UNICEF Turkey Facebook page reached over 78 million people and engaged 650K people with COVID-19 related messages. Launch of TikTok social media platform in June is expected to further extend the reach of TCO messages among adolescents and young people using new communication mediums.

UNICEF and partners have distributed a total of 35,441 Covid-19 family hygiene kits reaching more than 177,000 beneficiaries, including at least 106,000 children.

National distance education ended with the school year on June 19th, 2020, however broadcasting remains operational as part of a summer distance learning programme. UNICEF’s technical and financial support to Ministry of National Education (MoNE) ensured that the national distance learning programmes meets the needs of 17 million learners in Turkey— including over 680,000 Syrian and other refugee children in public schools and temporary education centres.

UNICEF is working with MoNE to adapt existing national guidelines to ensure safe reopening of schools in September and identify priority areas of support to facilitate the process.

433 Turkish and Syrian children (229 girls and 204 boys) were provided with remote homework support and Turkish language courses. Key findings from regular monitoring demonstrate the importance of this type of support to help the most vulnerable children engage with remote learning.

The 73 UNICEF-supported child protection centresthroughout the country were reopened with adapted services in line with national guidelines for safe operations which aim to maintain the necessary social distance by restricting the number of children served at a given time, and with professional teams in Child Friendly Spaces working on a rotational basis.

UNICEF and partners reached 17,261 people (including 8,318 children) with remote counselling and 10,456 individuals (including 6,200 children) with case management.

UNICEF reached 465,231 children (232,125 boys, 233,106 girls with the most recent payment of Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE). 83 vulnerable families ofseasonal agriculture workers are receiving cash assistance to mitigate loss of income due to COVID-19, thus preventing over 200 children from being exposed to child labour.