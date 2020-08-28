UNICEF Turkey COVID-19 Response Monthly Situation Report, August 2020

Highlights

• With the resumption of some form of face-to-face learning currently scheduled for 21 September, UNICEF is working with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) to support a safe school reopening process. Priority areas for collaboration include safe school operations (provision of hygiene supplies for schools), a comprehensive back to school communication campaign, and teacher trainings.

• Face to face non-formal education has resumed, with UNICEF and partners newly registering 917 children in face-to-face Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) and Turkish Language Course (TLC) classes.

• 565 Turkish and Syrian children (310 girls and 255 boys) were provided with remote homework support and Turkish language courses.

• UNICEF and partners have distributed 59,492 Covid-19 family hygiene kits, reaching 289,966 people, including 157,683 children.

• UNICEF and partners have distributed a total of 42,533 PSS kits across 33 provinces in Turkey, reaching over 90,000 vulnerable Turkish and Syrian refugee children.

• In August, UNICEF and partners reached 198 families (totalling 929 individuals out of whom 582 are children) identified with imminent protection concerns with emergency assistance provided through a special needs fund.

• UNICEF and partners reached 19,957 people (including 11,014 children) with remote counselling and 10,456 individuals (including 6,200 children) with case management services using alternative communication channels and approaches, including email, text messaging, online chat, or mobile phone.

• As part of UNICEF’s Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) response, UNICEF partnered with the Ministry of Health to produce communication materials (posters, vaccination calendar cards and leaflets) in both Turkish and Arabic languages aimed to strengthen demand for the health facility-based routine immunization programme.