UNICEF Turkey COVID-19 Response End-year Situation Report 2020

Reporting Period: March – December 2020

Highlights

UNICEF provided financial and technical support to MoNE to boost technical capacity and infrastructure of the “Education Information Network” (EBA) distance learning platform that is currently enabling the teaching and learning of nearly 951,878 teachers and 12,286,458 students from K-12[1].

More vulnerable children in Turkey, including refugees, continue to learn as a result of establishment of 170 physical EBA Support Centers, including 6 Mobile Centers in 6 provinces with a high refugee population and through distribution of 90,548 learn-at-home kits.

UNICEF continued to support MoNE in a safe school reopening process. In 2020 this support included launch of a national “Back to School” campaign reaching more than 5.5 million people; provision of training to teachers and school administrators on distance learning and distance education management; development and implementation of a COVID-19 specific Psychosocial Support (PSS) Programme for school counselors; and provision of hygiene and cleaning materials and other supplies to schools in vulnerable locations throughout Turkey..

Through a network of over 70 community centers UNICEF and partners reached 27,717 people (including 13,667 children) with remote counselling and 10,910 children (5,297 girls; 5,613 boys) with case management services.

The Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE) Programme for Refugees remained operational without any interruption due to the pandemic, reaching a cumulative number of 668,900 children with critical cash support to encourage continued learning. To support families facing increased economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CCTE provided one-time top-up in November 2020, benefitting 518,794 children.

Over 520,000 beneficiaries, including 297,626 children (156,060 girls and 141,566 boys) in 29 provinces benefitted from distribution of COVID-19 Family Hygiene Kits.